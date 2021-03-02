Rail Runner system to resume service after pandemic shutdown | KOB 4
Rail Runner system to resume service after pandemic shutdown

The Associated Press
Created: March 02, 2021 10:22 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s commuter system linking metro Albuquerque with Santa Fe will resume service next Monday after being shut down for nearly a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rail Runner officials said the system will initially provide limited service and resume operations with fewer trains and weekday service only.

Each train will be limited to 25% capacity, or about 160 passengers per train.

Officials said the limited capacity should satisfy initial demand in part because many regular riders are still working from home.

The train system was shut down on March 17, 2020.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

