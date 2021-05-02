Rail Yards Market kicks off new season

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Rail Yards Market was packed with shoppers for its opening day Sunday.
"I've always enjoyed farmers markets and I like to look for the fresh fruits and vegetables and herbs and all the things that they have that are good,” said Janet Miller, an attendee.
Miller said she’s visiting from Houston to see her family, and didn’t want to miss the opportunity to go for the first time.
"Well we're very excited because we've never been here before. But our granddaughters and our daughters and all the kids tell us it's great, and I can't believe it's actually here when I'm here,” Miller added.
More than 100 vendors are also happy to be back. Victoria Montoya, with Montoya Orchard in Velarde, was one of them.
Montoya said this is their third year at the market.
"It's awesome,” she said. “We love coming out to the Rail Yards Market. It's one of our favorite markets, so it's good to be back and things are starting to get back to normal.”
Organizer said this year’s market has expanded capacity since Bernalillo County recently moved into Level Green.
Visitors are still required to practice social distancing and wear a mask.
"We have a lot of safety protocols in place. All of our staff are New Mexico SAFE certified. Our whole market is New Mexico SAFE certified. We have limited capacity to make sure it's not too uncomfortable in here, so since we're in green we are at 50 percent and as we go into turquoise the capacity will increase and our vendor number will increase as well,” said Alaska Piper, manager of the Rail Yards Market.
The Rail Yards Market will be open every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the end of October.
