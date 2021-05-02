Rail Yards Market kicks off new season

More than 100 vendors are also happy to be back. Victoria Montoya, with Montoya Orchard in Velarde, was one of them.

Montoya said this is their third year at the market.

"It's awesome,” she said. “We love coming out to the Rail Yards Market. It's one of our favorite markets, so it's good to be back and things are starting to get back to normal.”

Organizer said this year’s market has expanded capacity since Bernalillo County recently moved into Level Green.

Visitors are still required to practice social distancing and wear a mask.

"We have a lot of safety protocols in place. All of our staff are New Mexico SAFE certified. Our whole market is New Mexico SAFE certified. We have limited capacity to make sure it's not too uncomfortable in here, so since we're in green we are at 50 percent and as we go into turquoise the capacity will increase and our vendor number will increase as well,” said Alaska Piper, manager of the Rail Yards Market.

The Rail Yards Market will be open every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the end of October.