Rail Yards Market reopens

Grace Reader
Created: September 27, 2020 06:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Rail Yards Market is back in full swing Sunday after the city of Albuquerque stepped in and donated $20,000 to extend the market’s season.
The market was originally slated to close earlier this month after facing a challenging year due to COVID-19.
“We closed a couple weeks for financial reasons, but we're back in business. The city, one of our partners, has really stepped up in a big way and we were able to reopen,” said Alaska Piper, manager of Rail Yards Market.
For farmers like Frank Storey, the extended season is good news.
“This year was different for everybody obviously because of the COVID and farming at the farmers markets,” he said. “We were just glad that Alaska was able to figure it out because we have such a wonderful facility here more people should come out and see this place.”
Piper said reopening the market wouldn’t have been possible without community support.
“I think all of the farmers are really excited, all of the food businesses and the community is really supportive of the farmers market at the Rail Yards—everybody wants to come down and support local,” she said.
The market will be open for the remainder of the fall. Drive-in orders are expected to resume next week.
“We’re planning to go through October, but we're also open to what the community wants so if the community wants longer, we're open to it,” Piper said.
