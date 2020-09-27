Rail Yards Market reopens

“This year was different for everybody obviously because of the COVID and farming at the farmers markets,” he said. “We were just glad that Alaska was able to figure it out because we have such a wonderful facility here more people should come out and see this place.”

Piper said reopening the market wouldn’t have been possible without community support.

“I think all of the farmers are really excited, all of the food businesses and the community is really supportive of the farmers market at the Rail Yards—everybody wants to come down and support local,” she said.

The market will be open for the remainder of the fall. Drive-in orders are expected to resume next week.

“We’re planning to go through October, but we're also open to what the community wants so if the community wants longer, we're open to it,” Piper said.

