Rail Yards Market seeks possible expansion for upcoming season

Now the market is looking at the possibility of expanding from its Sunday-only schedule, but they want to hear from the public first.

"We're looking out for community voices,” Piper said.

The Rail Yards will be looking at four main areas to see if expanding its schedule would make sense:

Neighborhood Impacts

Health & Safety

Financials

Supply and Demand

"Maybe even expanding the market, so we're doing OK. We can always do better, but we're definitely looking forward to this summer,” Piper said.

The Rail Yards will reopen the first Sunday in May.

