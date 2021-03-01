Rail Yards Market seeks possible expansion for upcoming season

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After a facing a challenging year due to the pandemic, the Rail Yards Market is looking to expand more ways for people to buy local this year.
"We're doing, ok. Not as good as previous years,” said Alaska Piper, market manager.
"Some of our really awesome partners, like the city of Albuquerque have stepped up to support us,” she added.
Back in September, the city of Albuquerque gave the Rail Yards $20,000 to help the market restart its season during the pandemic.
Now the market is looking at the possibility of expanding from its Sunday-only schedule, but they want to hear from the public first.
"We're looking out for community voices,” Piper said.
The Rail Yards will be looking at four main areas to see if expanding its schedule would make sense:
"Maybe even expanding the market, so we're doing OK. We can always do better, but we're definitely looking forward to this summer,” Piper said.
The Rail Yards will reopen the first Sunday in May.
To take the community survey, click here.
