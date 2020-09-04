Rail Yards Market to close early this season

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The popular Rail Yards Market has been forced to make changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For a couple of months, sales online only. Now it’s announcing its early closure.
“Once the pandemic hit, we really pivoted our model so we were able to change from a live farmers market model to we were able to provide what we call farm-to-car,” said Alaska Piper, Market Manager.
Since June, they’ve slowly been allowed to bring people back, using social distancing measures.
This season they even brought in $150,000 in local sales.
“It was definitely a very successful change we trained over 65 different businesses in digital sales and distribution,” said Piper.
But sales are still down. They were only able to host about a third of the regular vendors.
Piper said this weekend is the last weekend the market will be open. It's closing about seven weeks early.
“We are really trying to look into other revenue sources,” said Piper. “We’ve really done a good job operating on a shoe string budget. But we’ve decided to be financially responsible to close the market a little bit early.”
But Piper said she’s optimistic about everything they were able to accomplish this year. It’s not goodbye. She said the market will reopen for the holidays on Small Business Saturday.
With the experience with digital sales, and now deliveries, she says the market will have even more tools to utilize in the future.
“If the community and the vendors want it we definitely open to keeping some of the online elements that we’ve learned about,” said Piper.
The Rail Yards Market will close for the season September 6th.
