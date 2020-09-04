Rail Yards Market to close early this season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The popular Rail Yards Market has been forced to make changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a couple of months, sales online only. Now it’s announcing its early closure.



“Once the pandemic hit, we really pivoted our model so we were able to change from a live farmers market model to we were able to provide what we call farm-to-car,” said Alaska Piper, Market Manager.



Since June, they’ve slowly been allowed to bring people back, using social distancing measures.



This season they even brought in $150,000 in local sales.



“It was definitely a very successful change we trained over 65 different businesses in digital sales and distribution,” said Piper.



But sales are still down. They were only able to host about a third of the regular vendors.