Railyards Markets to reopen with indoor space

Ortiz said the Railyards Market typically receives funding from the city, but the delayed budget process caused a delay in funding reaching the market.

Now, the city is providing the market with $20,000.

"It actually is some money that has been set aside for small businesses and to help the creative economy, and so this is a perfect use for it," Ortiz said.

The Railyards Market will reopen on Sept. 27.

And for the first time this year, they will reopen the indoor space.

