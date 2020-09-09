Railyards Markets to reopen with indoor space

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: September 09, 2020 06:16 PM
Created: September 09, 2020 02:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque stepped in to help extend the season at the Railyards Market.
The manager of the Railyards Market had planned to end the season early after facing a challenging year due to COVID-19.
However, the city didn't want to see small businesses and vendors to continue to be negatively impacted.
"At the end of all this we need all these businesses to be strong," said Bree Ortiz, community events manager for the City of Albuquerque. "People to be employed."
Ortiz said the Railyards Market typically receives funding from the city, but the delayed budget process caused a delay in funding reaching the market.
Now, the city is providing the market with $20,000.
"It actually is some money that has been set aside for small businesses and to help the creative economy, and so this is a perfect use for it," Ortiz said.
The Railyards Market will reopen on Sept. 27.
And for the first time this year, they will reopen the indoor space.
