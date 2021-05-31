Rain, hail whip through Albuquerque

Tommy Lopez
Updated: May 31, 2021 10:12 PM
Created: May 31, 2021 08:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Heavy rain, hail and wind whipped through Albuquerque on Monday afternoon, causing problems for drivers and disrupting holiday plans.
KOB crews captured the wild weather with the help of people submitting videos and pictures of what they were seeing.
From a river flowing down Alameda, to a section of Menaul totally underwater, to fast-moving currents in arroyos, the rain’s impact was felt all over the Metro.
“This is crazy. This is absolutely crazy,” said Ramon Hamilton, who couldn’t drive to his house because of the flooding.
Hail dropped for hours, leaving what looked like a coat of snow in many areas in the northwest and northeast parts of the city.
Watch the video above to see the sights and sounds of the day.
