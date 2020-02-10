Rain, snow expected early this week over New Mexico, Arizona

The Associated Press
Updated: February 10, 2020 07:11 AM
Created: February 10, 2020 06:27 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Winter weather is returning to parts of New Mexico and Arizona early this week.
National Weather Service meteorologists say a storm system is expected to bring cold temperatures and snow to New Mexico on Monday and Tuesday.
Light snow Monday morning will produce up to three inches of snow for areas above 8000 feet (2,438 meters).
Isolated thunderstorms will spawn over the southwest mountains and work their way northeast, but scattered showers will eventually become widespread precipitation by Tuesday morning.
Authorities say driving will be difficult in eastern and northern New Mexico because of high winds, cold temperatures and moderate to heavy snow.
A significant winter storm is on the way tonight thru Tuesday night. Rain will change over to snow tonight as a front pushes through the area. The front will also create breezy to windy conditions, especially in the ABQ Metro. Watch for blowing snow and reduced visibility. #nmwx pic.twitter.com/Jxue4d4AGG— NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) February 10, 2020
STORM WATCH:
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)