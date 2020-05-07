Rain Tunnel Car Spa reopens, implements new rules for customers | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Rain Tunnel Car Spa reopens, implements new rules for customers

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: May 07, 2020 06:21 PM
Created: May 07, 2020 03:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Rain Tunnel Car Spa in Albuquerque reopened for business.

Buck Bucker, owner of the car wash, said he had been shut down for more than 30 days. But they reopened in May, and brought back around 120 employees at their four locations. 

Advertisement

However, customer have to abide by new rules if they want their vehicle washed.

"Our simple motto is no mask, no gloves, no service," Buckner said. "That sounds kind of tough, but when you think about it, and what we've all learned in the past - 40 - more than 40 days, and you look at the number of more than 70,000 deaths and refrigerators at the back of the hospital to store bodies. I can't see anybody not logically getting there - or understanding what we're dealing with."

Some customers didn't appear to mind the rules.

"Staying safe, keeping distance, wearing the masks, wearing the gloves, so I haven't really felt afraid during all of this," Ariel Aragon.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 204 additional cases
New Mexico reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 204 additional cases
Bernalillo County cancels most summer programs, will not open outdoor pools
Bernalillo County cancels most summer programs, will not open outdoor pools
Governor extends Gallup's lockdown through May 10
Governor extends Gallup's lockdown through May 10
APD seeks public's help to find missing 16-year-old
APD seeks public's help to find missing 16-year-old
Lawsuit: New Mexico man’s body mutilated to fit into coffin
Lawsuit: New Mexico man’s body mutilated to fit into coffin
Advertisement


Mayor of Gallup discusses what is motivating city's lockdown
Mayor of Gallup discusses what is motivating city's lockdown
Albuquerque teen finds, returns $135,000 in cash
Albuquerque teen finds, returns $135,000 in cash
New Mexico lawmakers prepare to tackle massive budget shortfall
New Mexico lawmakers prepare to tackle massive budget shortfall
Rain Tunnel Car Spa reopens, implements new rules for customers
Rain Tunnel Car Spa reopens, implements new rules for customers
New Mexico reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 204 additional cases
New Mexico reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 204 additional cases