Rain Tunnel Car Spa reopens, implements new rules for customers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Rain Tunnel Car Spa in Albuquerque reopened for business.
Buck Bucker, owner of the car wash, said he had been shut down for more than 30 days. But they reopened in May, and brought back around 120 employees at their four locations.
However, customer have to abide by new rules if they want their vehicle washed.
"Our simple motto is no mask, no gloves, no service," Buckner said. "That sounds kind of tough, but when you think about it, and what we've all learned in the past - 40 - more than 40 days, and you look at the number of more than 70,000 deaths and refrigerators at the back of the hospital to store bodies. I can't see anybody not logically getting there - or understanding what we're dealing with."
Some customers didn't appear to mind the rules.
"Staying safe, keeping distance, wearing the masks, wearing the gloves, so I haven't really felt afraid during all of this," Ariel Aragon.
