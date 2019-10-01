Rainbow crosswalk expected to last 10 years, colors already dirty and fading

“Being in the bead business, colors attract people for sure,” Steinberg said.

Steinberg knows the vibrancy of turquoise, the power of red, and the richness of green.

However, when Steinberg looks out his store window down Central Avenue he only sees a smudged and muddy rainbow.

Steinberg and other Nob Hill shop owners were on board with the city bringing some inclusive and useful art to the area.

"I thought ‘Great, this could be a tourist attraction’,” Steinberg said. "A few people occasionally, but it’s certainly not the tourist attraction I was hoping for.”

“They were bright and cool and the message was wonderful,” said James Bongard with We Buy Music.

"It’s strangely faded very quickly and it’s quite noticeable and it looks like many years of neglect and it's only been recently,” Bongard said.

The city promised 10 years of bright color for $30,000 taxpayer money, not this.

So what's the deal?

Other cities seem to have figured it out.

City officials from Seattle, Washington confirmed they have spent $66,000 for 11 rainbow crosswalks back in 2015.

Not only did Seattle do it cheaper, but the colors are still vibrant four years later. Albuquerque officials said the Central crosswalk is still supposed to last.

“While regular wear and tear has taken off some of the initial shine, the colors are still on track to last 10 years as anticipated,” said Johnny Chandler with Municipal Development.

However, there is a difference in the materials used in Albuquerque versus Seattle.

The city of Albuquerque used a thermal plastic-based paint.

Seattle torched down and melted colorful thermal plastic.

Albuquerque city officials said they have no plans to recoat or retouch the rainbows. But as the rainbow crosswalks fade, so does the excitement from some of their biggest supporters.

"They had a street sweeper, power washer and guys out there doing things and it didn't seem to make any difference,” Steinberg said.

“We like the idea of having it here but if it’s going to be here I think it should look nice,” said Bongard.