Raising Cane's announces on Twitter it's coming to Albuquerque | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Raising Cane's announces on Twitter it's coming to Albuquerque

Raising Cane's announces on Twitter it's coming to Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 15, 2021 07:58 PM
Created: April 15, 2021 07:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Raising Cane's Twitter account announced it would open a restaurant in Albuquerque in 2022.

The announcement did not reveal where in Albuquerque the restaurant would be located.

The restaurant's Twitter account said to check its website for future updates. 

Raising Cane's is known for its chicken fingers, garlic bread and Cane's sauce. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Raising Cane's announces on Twitter it's coming to Albuquerque
Raising Cane's announces on Twitter it's coming to Albuquerque
Albuquerque teacher photographed inside classroom without a mask
Albuquerque teacher photographed inside classroom without a mask
More than a dozen APD officers resign from Emergency Response Team following weekend protest
More than a dozen APD officers resign from Emergency Response Team following weekend protest
Libertarian candidate for CD1 seat doesn't live in the district
Libertarian candidate for CD1 seat doesn't live in the district
NMDOH secretary shares why New Mexico has the top vaccination rate in the nation
NMDOH secretary shares why New Mexico has the top vaccination rate in the nation