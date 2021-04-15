Raising Cane's announces on Twitter it's coming to Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 15, 2021 07:58 PM
Created: April 15, 2021 07:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Raising Cane's Twitter account announced it would open a restaurant in Albuquerque in 2022.
The announcement did not reveal where in Albuquerque the restaurant would be located.
The restaurant's Twitter account said to check its website for future updates.
Raising Cane's is known for its chicken fingers, garlic bread and Cane's sauce.
Our Albuquerque, NM restaurant will be arriving in 2022! We can't wait to serve you and the community. For more information on new locations, please be sure to periodically visit the coming soon section at the bottom of our website: https://t.co/Ax5wuznLI1— Raising Cane's (@Raising_Canes) April 15, 2021
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company