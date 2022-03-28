Raising Cane's confirms two more Albuquerque metro locations | KOB 4

Raising Cane's confirms two more Albuquerque metro locations

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: March 28, 2022 08:10 AM
Created: March 28, 2022 08:07 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The wait for Raising Cane's will soon be over and Albuquerque metro residents will have two more ways to celebrate. 

Raising Cane's announced two more metro locations – in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho – before their first location has even opened. 

According to Albuquerque Business First, the second Albuquerque location will be opening at 4800 Montgomery Blvd. NE – near Chick-Fil-A and Chipotle. The first Rio Rancho location will open near the intersection of Southern and Unser Boulevards.

The fast-food chain announced last spring its first Albuquerque location will be coming to 2004 Wyoming Blvd. NE.

The Albuquerque locations are set to open by the end of the year, while the Rio Rancho location is set to open next spring. 


