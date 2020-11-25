Range Cafe donates meals to health care workers treating COVID-19 patients | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Range Cafe donates meals to health care workers treating COVID-19 patients

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: November 25, 2020 05:54 PM
Created: November 25, 2020 03:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A New Mexico restaurant is giving back despite being forced to close and lay off workers during the pandemic.

"We've actually had to close three locations, so this hasn't been an easy year for us," said Zach Work, social media manager at Range Cafe. "We did have to lay off some employees. We're doing everything we can to make sure they have a job to return to when everything is ready."

Despite what the restaurant is going through, they wanted to make sure health care workers are not being forgotten. 

Along with their distributor, U.S. Foods, the restaurant put together 100 thanksgiving feasts for the health care workers who have been treating COVID-19 patients.

"I wish we could do more," Work said. "I wish I could do everything for them and give them a hot meal every day."

The Range Cafe will continue to deliver holiday meals, and the community is encouraged to help.

The restaurant is giving customers an option to order a meal that will be donated. 

"I just want to thank all our loyal guests and customers for sticking with us through this really difficult time," Work said. "They've been really great, and we couldn't do it without them, literally and emotionally."


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham signs $330M relief package for New Mexicans
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs $330M relief package for New Mexicans
APD releases details of officer-involved shooting that killed murder suspect
APD releases details of officer-involved shooting that killed murder suspect
Police: 18-year-old has not been heard from since stating she was robbed at gunpoint
Police: 18-year-old has not been heard from since stating she was robbed at gunpoint
Canvassing board certifies Joe Biden's win in New Mexico
Canvassing board certifies Joe Biden's win in New Mexico
Cars line up for food being distributed by Roadrunner Food Bank
Cars line up for food being distributed by Roadrunner Food Bank

Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar