Range Cafe donates meals to health care workers treating COVID-19 patients

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: November 25, 2020 05:54 PM
Created: November 25, 2020 03:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A New Mexico restaurant is giving back despite being forced to close and lay off workers during the pandemic.
"We've actually had to close three locations, so this hasn't been an easy year for us," said Zach Work, social media manager at Range Cafe. "We did have to lay off some employees. We're doing everything we can to make sure they have a job to return to when everything is ready."
Despite what the restaurant is going through, they wanted to make sure health care workers are not being forgotten.
Along with their distributor, U.S. Foods, the restaurant put together 100 thanksgiving feasts for the health care workers who have been treating COVID-19 patients.
"I wish we could do more," Work said. "I wish I could do everything for them and give them a hot meal every day."
The Range Cafe will continue to deliver holiday meals, and the community is encouraged to help.
The restaurant is giving customers an option to order a meal that will be donated.
"I just want to thank all our loyal guests and customers for sticking with us through this really difficult time," Work said. "They've been really great, and we couldn't do it without them, literally and emotionally."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company