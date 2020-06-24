Range Cafe to close one of its Albuquerque locations | KOB 4
Range Cafe to close one of its Albuquerque locations

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 24, 2020 06:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Range Cafe is closings its Menaul and Princeton location. 

It will close for good on Sunday.

Matt DiGregory, owner of the restaurant, attributes the closure to crime in the area and the pandemic.

"We were doing OK before COVID hit and then when we got shut down," he said.

DiGregory said there are no plans to close other locations. He added that employees at the Menaul location will be offered a transfer so they don't lose their job. 


