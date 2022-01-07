Ransomware attack disrupts operations at Bernalillo County

Tommy Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County officials say their operations are severely limited because of a ransomware attack earlier this week. As of Wednesday morning, the county has basically been offline.
While county and community tech support try to figure out who is responsible – and how to regain control over computer systems – several county buildings are closed and some essential services are unavailable.
"The number one reason people come in for services is to get a marriage license," said Tia Bland, communications director for Bernalillo County. "That is a constant stream of traffic of people coming in for a marriage license, and right now, we can't offer that. Anything dealing with the clerk's office, those computers are down. So, you know, some people aren't able to close on their homes."
The Metropolitan Detention Center has taken a big hit from the attack as well.
"Right now, we are not allowing in visitors or lawyers, or really anybody at this point in time," Bland said.
The ransomware attack is adding to an already length backlog of court cases.
"We'd had to conduct a lot of hearings virtually, and we essentially have not been able to do that the last two days," said Jennifer Barela,
