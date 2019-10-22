Rape kit from 2009 identifies serial rapist as suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A rape kit has turned up a match from a 2009 sexual assault.
The woman told police that she was in the South Valley waiting outside for her uncle to pick her up when a man attacked her.
She said he choked and raped her before throwing her into a ditch.
Health care professionals performed a rape kit on the woman, but it wasn’t tested until nearly a decade later.
DNA from the kit matches Celso Montano. A warrant was issued for his arrest, but police have not tracked him down.
He is now a suspect in the woman’s rape.
However, that isn’t the only crime he’s accused of committing.
In 2012, a grand jury indicted him for reportedly raping five other women.
He took a plea deal, completed a prison sentence.
At least one advocate for women believes some of the traumas could have been prevented if the 2009 rape kit was tested in a timely manner.
“It's not just the rape that made them suffer, we made them suffer by not doing these rape kits earlier,” said Safe Street Co-Founder Christine Barber.
The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office reports that it is reviewing 2,800 cases that stem from the rape kit backlog.
