Rape kit from 2009 identifies serial rapist as suspect | KOB 4
Rape kit from 2009 identifies serial rapist as suspect

Megan Abundis
October 22, 2019 10:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A rape kit has turned up a match from a 2009 sexual assault.

The woman told police that she was in the South Valley waiting outside for her uncle to pick her up when a man attacked her.

She said he choked and raped her before throwing her into a ditch.

Health care professionals performed a rape kit on the woman, but it wasn’t tested until nearly a decade later.

DNA from the kit matches Celso Montano. A warrant was issued for his arrest, but police have not tracked him down.  

He is now a suspect in the woman’s rape.

However, that isn’t the only crime he’s accused of committing.

In 2012, a grand jury indicted him for reportedly raping five other women.

He took a plea deal, completed a prison sentence.

At least one advocate for women believes some of the traumas could have been prevented if the 2009 rape kit was tested in a timely manner.

“It's not just the rape that made them suffer, we made them suffer by not doing these rape kits earlier,” said Safe Street Co-Founder Christine Barber.  

The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office reports that it is reviewing 2,800 cases that stem from the rape kit backlog.

Megan Abundis


Created: October 22, 2019 10:09 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

