Rape kit from 2009 identifies serial rapist as suspect

Health care professionals performed a rape kit on the woman, but it wasn’t tested until nearly a decade later.

DNA from the kit matches Celso Montano. A warrant was issued for his arrest, but police have not tracked him down.

He is now a suspect in the woman’s rape.

However, that isn’t the only crime he’s accused of committing.

In 2012, a grand jury indicted him for reportedly raping five other women.

He took a plea deal, completed a prison sentence.

At least one advocate for women believes some of the traumas could have been prevented if the 2009 rape kit was tested in a timely manner.

“It's not just the rape that made them suffer, we made them suffer by not doing these rape kits earlier,” said Safe Street Co-Founder Christine Barber.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office reports that it is reviewing 2,800 cases that stem from the rape kit backlog.