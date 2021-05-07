Rape suspect who was out awaiting trial accused of attacking 15-year-old girl

In December, he was arrested for shooting a gun out of his car. Torrez filed a motion to keep Munford behind bars, but a judge released him to Pretrial Services with GPS monitor.

"We asked that he be detained, and now he's accused of committing a murder while wearing a GPS monitor – all of this, all of this – shows the system isn't working," Torrez said.

Torrez wants to know how Munford and Charley were able to allegedly commit new crimes while violating their conditions of release.

"An alert should have been sent to a police officer. An alert should have been sent to the district attorney's office," he said. "An alert should have been sent to someone in law enforcement, so we don't put at risk the health, life and safety of a 15-year-old girl in this community."

A new motion to keep Charley in jail will be heard Monday.

Frustrated with the system, Torrez said he will be working with lawmakers to change how the pretrial detention system works.