Rapid Ride/Blue Line has a new name: ARTx | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Rapid Ride/Blue Line has a new name: ARTx

Kai Porter
Updated: August 21, 2020 06:50 PM
Created: August 21, 2020 03:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is re-branding the Rapid Ride bus line. The route will now be known as ARTx. 

ARTx will run from UNM at Central Ave. to University Blvd., then west on Lomas Blvd., north on Rio Grande, west on I-40, and then north on Coors Blvd. past Cottonwood Mall to the Northwest Transit Center.

Advertisement

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said new buses for the route will provide a more comfortable ride, more room for bicycles and Wi-Fi service. 

“From new transit centers and connections to getting the long-delayed ART project up and running, we’ve made major improvements to Albuquerque’s public transit system,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “With ARTx, we’re giving the old Rapid Ride a major upgrade to better serve our residents who use these popular route—and now you can ride an ART bus from Cottonwood to Coronado.”

The ARTx buses will also feature a new logo and have the same sky blue theme that are on the original ART buses.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 150 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 150 additional COVID-19 cases
Albuquerque police investigating another homicide
Albuquerque police investigating another homicide
Governor considering more reopenings as New Mexico meets gating criteria
Governor considering more reopenings as New Mexico meets gating criteria
APD captures murder suspect following family's outcry on social media
APD captures murder suspect following family's outcry on social media
2 separate crashes prompt closures on I-25 at Sunport
2 separate crashes prompt closures on I-25 at Sunport
Advertisement


Rapid Ride/Blue Line has a new name: ARTx
Rapid Ride/Blue Line has a new name: ARTx
More parents opting to homeschool their children in New Mexico
More parents opting to homeschool their children in New Mexico
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 150 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 150 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico rights commission reconsiders immunity for police
New Mexico rights commission reconsiders immunity for police
HHS Secretary Alex Azar discusses federal COVID-19 response
HHS Secretary Alex Azar discusses federal COVID-19 response