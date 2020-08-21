Rapid Ride/Blue Line has a new name: ARTx

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is re-branding the Rapid Ride bus line. The route will now be known as ARTx.

ARTx will run from UNM at Central Ave. to University Blvd., then west on Lomas Blvd., north on Rio Grande, west on I-40, and then north on Coors Blvd. past Cottonwood Mall to the Northwest Transit Center.