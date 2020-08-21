Rapid Ride/Blue Line has a new name: ARTx

Kai Porter
Updated: August 21, 2020 06:50 PM
Created: August 21, 2020 03:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is re-branding the Rapid Ride bus line. The route will now be known as ARTx.
ARTx will run from UNM at Central Ave. to University Blvd., then west on Lomas Blvd., north on Rio Grande, west on I-40, and then north on Coors Blvd. past Cottonwood Mall to the Northwest Transit Center.
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said new buses for the route will provide a more comfortable ride, more room for bicycles and Wi-Fi service.
“From new transit centers and connections to getting the long-delayed ART project up and running, we’ve made major improvements to Albuquerque’s public transit system,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “With ARTx, we’re giving the old Rapid Ride a major upgrade to better serve our residents who use these popular route—and now you can ride an ART bus from Cottonwood to Coronado.”
The ARTx buses will also feature a new logo and have the same sky blue theme that are on the original ART buses.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company