Rare clouds spotted over New Mexico

Craft said the sight is incredibly rare in New Mexico.

“Noctilucent clouds are not very common at any latitude but normally when they do appear - they're in the high latitudes near the poles,” Craft said.

Until recently, only people in Alaska or Siberia could see the unusual clouds.

“Researchers have noted that noctilucent clouds are being seen more commonly,” Craft said.

Craft said climate change may be responsible for the clouds becoming more visible.

“It's thought that climate change may have something to do with this as methane increases in the atmosphere,” he said.