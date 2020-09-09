Rare September storm brings snow, wind and rain to New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Rare September storm brings snow, wind and rain to New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 09, 2020 09:56 AM
Created: September 09, 2020 06:25 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico has seen record heat and record cold over the course of 48 hours. A rare September storm has brought rain, wind and even snow to the state. 

Snow has been falling in Red River since about 7 p.m. Tuesday night. This is the earliest Red River has seen snowfall.

Advertisement

The previous record was set on Sept. 17, 1971. The area is expected to see about eight inches of snow. 

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is working to keep the roads clear despite the winter storm. Officials said they're worried about slick roads on Raton Pass, so they're reminding drivers to be extra careful. 

Near Chama, the New Mexico Red Cross is helping Rio Arriba County officials after heavy snow damaged several campsites and RV's. Roughly 50 campers were displaced, but no injuries were reported. Officials with the Chama Fire Department said they're using the First Baptist Church as an evacuation shelter. 

Winds in Albuquerque peaked at over 70 mph at the Sunport Tuesday evening. The wind caused many downed trees and power lines, leaving over 15,000 PNM customers without power by Wednesday morning. 

Storm Watch


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

High winds in Albuquerque blow porta-potty down Central
High winds in Albuquerque blow porta-potty down Central
PNM: Over 15,000 without power due to inclement weather
PNM: Over 15,000 without power due to inclement weather
Arrest warrant issued for man implicated in possible double homicide
Arrest warrant issued for man implicated in possible double homicide
Rare September storm brings snow, wind and rain to New Mexico
Rare September storm brings snow, wind and rain to New Mexico
Navajo Nation reports no new COVID-19 cases for the first time since pandemic began
Navajo Nation reports no new COVID-19 cases for the first time since pandemic began
Advertisement


Falling trees force crews to evacuate Chama campsite
Falling trees force crews to evacuate Chama campsite
City of Albuquerque received hundreds of calls about wind damage
City of Albuquerque received hundreds of calls about wind damage
Red River gets early dose of snow, hopes it will spur tourism
Red River gets early dose of snow, hopes it will spur tourism
Rare September snow storm a welcome sight in Raton
Rare September snow storm a welcome sight in Raton
Railyards Markets to reopen with indoor space
Railyards Markets to reopen with indoor space