Rare September storm brings snow, wind and rain to New Mexico

Updated: September 09, 2020 09:56 AM
Created: September 09, 2020 06:25 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico has seen record heat and record cold over the course of 48 hours. A rare September storm has brought rain, wind and even snow to the state.
Snow has been falling in Red River since about 7 p.m. Tuesday night. This is the earliest Red River has seen snowfall.
The previous record was set on Sept. 17, 1971. The area is expected to see about eight inches of snow.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation is working to keep the roads clear despite the winter storm. Officials said they're worried about slick roads on Raton Pass, so they're reminding drivers to be extra careful.
Near Chama, the New Mexico Red Cross is helping Rio Arriba County officials after heavy snow damaged several campsites and RV's. Roughly 50 campers were displaced, but no injuries were reported. Officials with the Chama Fire Department said they're using the First Baptist Church as an evacuation shelter.
Winds in Albuquerque peaked at over 70 mph at the Sunport Tuesday evening. The wind caused many downed trees and power lines, leaving over 15,000 PNM customers without power by Wednesday morning.
