Accused child rapist released twice, arrested again on rape charges

Judge Ernest Ortega released Hernandez and ordered him to wear a GPS monitor. Just two days later, Hernandez was charged with raping a 19-month-old girl who lived in the same house as the teenager.

Judge Ortega released Hernandez again, this time on a $20,000 bond.

That same day, Hernandez was accused of raping a 5-year-old girl.

Today Hernandez is expected to go before a judge again on the third rape charge.

