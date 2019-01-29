Accused child rapist released twice, arrested again on rape charges
TAOS, N.M. - A man accused of raping three children is expected in court today.
29-year-old Raymond Hernandez was arrested by State Police officers Monday morning.
According to the Taos News, Hernandez was arrested Jan. 14 for reportedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Judge Ernest Ortega released Hernandez and ordered him to wear a GPS monitor. Just two days later, Hernandez was charged with raping a 19-month-old girl who lived in the same house as the teenager.
Judge Ortega released Hernandez again, this time on a $20,000 bond.
That same day, Hernandez was accused of raping a 5-year-old girl.
Today Hernandez is expected to go before a judge again on the third rape charge.
