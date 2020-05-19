Raytheon to close Albuquerque office

The Associated Press
Created: May 19, 2020 08:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A national aerospace and defense contractor has confirmed plans to pack up operations in New Mexico and move to Arizona and elsewhere.
Raytheon Technologies Corp. will close its office in Albuquerque, where it employs about 200 people.
The company says it's looking to streamline its capabilities with pursuits and programs located at other sites around the country.
Raytheon’s Albuquerque division has worked closely in recent years with the Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base to develop laser and microwave weapons.
That work will now be transferred to Raytheon Missiles and Defense headquarters in Tucson.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company