Citywide book drive kicks off in Albuquerque

The Read to Me! ABQ Network is looking to gather and distribute 25,000 books. The drive will run through March 29.

“As someone who worked hard to learn to read because of dyslexia, I know that reading changes lives and opens up a world of possibilities,” stated Mayor Tim Keller. “But there are kids in our city who don’t have access to books to unlock those doors. The City of Albuquerque is partnering with neighborhoods, churches, businesses and the public to start changing that with this book drive.”