Citywide book drive kicks off in Albuquerque
Photo: Pixabay
Marian Camacho
February 05, 2019 11:36 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A citywide effort to collect books for children kicked off in Albuquerque Tuesday.
The Read to Me! ABQ Network is looking to gather and distribute 25,000 books. The drive will run through March 29.
“As someone who worked hard to learn to read because of dyslexia, I know that reading changes lives and opens up a world of possibilities,” stated Mayor Tim Keller. “But there are kids in our city who don’t have access to books to unlock those doors. The City of Albuquerque is partnering with neighborhoods, churches, businesses and the public to start changing that with this book drive.”
Book donations can be dropped off Lowe's, Dion's, Barnes and Noble, John Brooks Supermarket, Applebee's, La Montanita Natural Foods Coop, Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Libraries, Sandia Lab Federal Credit Union, and Bookworks.
Pickups can be arranged for donations larger than a single bag. Monetary donations are also being accepted. To arrange a pick-up or make a monetary contribution contact Dave Orner at dorner6@comcast.net.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: February 05, 2019 11:36 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved