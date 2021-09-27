Recall effort against Cowboys for Trump founder lags

The Associated Press
Created: September 27, 2021 11:41 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Time is running out for a recall effort aiming to kick the founder of Cowboys for Trump out of office as a county commissioner in southern New Mexico.
Supporters of the petition drive in Otero County say they still need to collect several hundred additional signatures by Wednesday to trigger a recall election against Couy Griffin.
The petition accuses Griffin of failing to attend commission meetings, using his elected position for personal gain in promoting a support group for former President Donald Trump and violating state restrictions on gifts to public officials.
Griffin says a recall would only empower the state's Democratic governor and undermine local conservative values.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)