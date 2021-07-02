Recall petition begins against Cowboys for Trump founder | KOB 4

Recall petition begins against Cowboys for Trump founder

Recall petition begins against Cowboys for Trump founder

The Associated Press
Updated: July 02, 2021 08:30 AM
Created: July 02, 2021 07:02 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A political committee has begun circulating a petition to recall Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin from public office as a commissioner in Otero County.

The Committee to Recall Couy Griffin said Thursday in a news release that it has begun collecting signatures in efforts to schedule a recall election.

The petition alleges that Griffin neglected and misused his position as a county commissioner while skipping public meetings and promoting a support group for President Donald Trump that Griffin treated as a for-profit business.

Griffin calls the allegations frivolous and without merit.

Separately, Griffin also confronts federal charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol siege.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Family of couple killed in hot air balloon crash shares fond memories as they cope with loss
Family of couple killed in hot air balloon crash shares fond memories as they cope with loss
Federal officials detail what evidence they've collected in hot air balloon crash investigation
Federal officials detail what evidence they've collected in hot air balloon crash investigation
1 killed, 1 injured in crash involving a dirt bike and ATV
1 killed, 1 injured in crash involving a dirt bike and ATV
Former Hobbs police officers claim they were subjected to racist language, forced to target minority neighborhoods
Former Hobbs police officers claim they were subjected to racist language, forced to target minority neighborhoods
Renovations at Sandia Resort & Casino include new sports bar
Renovations at Sandia Resort & Casino include new sports bar