Recent storms gives ski resorts a visitor boost

Our state enchanted out-of-state visitors too.

“I’m from the panhandle in Texas. We get snow sometimes, but we have no mountains. So New Mexico is so beautiful to me like all the trees and the mountains,” said a skier.

New Mexicans can’t get enough of the snow either.

“We went out to Taos and Angel Fire and that was really awesome. Taos, I definitely recommend Taos. It’s beautiful,” said one snowboarder.

“I think it’s the perfect escape for anyone and any families looking for a quick little vacation,” said a local woman.

Each ski area has a different season schedule.

