Recent storms gives ski resorts a visitor boost

SANTA FE, N.M.— The recent storms in New Mexico powdered ski resorts nicely over the weekend.
Sandia Peak, Taos Ski Valley, Angel Fire and others got extra snow to please crowds.
In Ski Santa Fe, locals had a blast with the powder.
“Last year was incredible, but this year we’re on track. And we’re on a good weather pattern. So this year is gonna be just as good, if not better,” said Ryan Armendariz.
Our state enchanted out-of-state visitors too.
“I’m from the panhandle in Texas. We get snow sometimes, but we have no mountains. So New Mexico is so beautiful to me like all the trees and the mountains,” said a skier.
New Mexicans can’t get enough of the snow either.
“We went out to Taos and Angel Fire and that was really awesome. Taos, I definitely recommend Taos. It’s beautiful,” said one snowboarder.
“I think it’s the perfect escape for anyone and any families looking for a quick little vacation,” said a local woman.
Each ski area has a different season schedule.
