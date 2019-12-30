Recent storms gives ski resorts a visitor boost | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Recent storms gives ski resorts a visitor boost

Casey Torres
Created: December 30, 2019 07:32 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.— The recent storms in New Mexico powdered ski resorts nicely over the weekend.

Sandia Peak, Taos Ski Valley, Angel Fire and others got extra snow to please crowds.

Advertisement

In Ski Santa Fe, locals had a blast with the powder.

“Last year was incredible, but this year we’re on track. And we’re on a good weather pattern. So this year is gonna be just as good, if not better,” said Ryan Armendariz.

Our state enchanted out-of-state visitors too.

“I’m from the panhandle in Texas. We get snow sometimes, but we have no mountains. So New Mexico is so beautiful to me like all the trees and the mountains,” said a skier.

New Mexicans can’t get enough of the snow either.

“We went out to Taos and Angel Fire and that was really awesome. Taos, I definitely recommend Taos. It’s beautiful,” said one snowboarder.

“I think it’s the perfect escape for anyone and any families looking for a quick little vacation,” said a local woman.

Each ski area has a different season schedule.

These are a few websites you can check out.

Ski Santa Fe 

Taos Ski Valley

Ski Apache 

Sipapu Ski Resort

Sandia Peak

Red River

Pajarito Mountain Ski Area

Enchanted Forest Ski Area

Angel Fire Resort

 

 


 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD investigating 80th homicide this year
APD investigating 80th homicide this year
Parking lots reach capacity at Ski Santa Fe
Parking lots reach capacity at Ski Santa Fe
Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children
Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children
'Baby Shark' creators release Navajo version of viral video
'Baby Shark' creators release Navajo version of viral video
The Paleta Bar raises funds to cover funeral costs for a family killed on Christmas Day
The Paleta Bar raises funds to cover funeral costs for a family killed on Christmas Day
Advertisement


City officials look for solutions to ease workload on APD officers, homicide detectives
City officials look for solutions to ease workload on APD officers, homicide detectives
APD investigating 80th homicide this year
APD investigating 80th homicide this year
Local nonproft saves 7 people in Sandia Mountains
Local nonproft saves 7 people in Sandia Mountains
New Mexico ranked 5th on list of states with most impaired driving deaths
New Mexico ranked 5th on list of states with most impaired driving deaths
Parking lots reach capacity at Ski Santa Fe
Parking lots reach capacity at Ski Santa Fe