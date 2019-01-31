Recognizing the warning signs of child abuse

“I want to reach out to everyone in our community and just say if you've had interactions with Mr. Hernandez, and you suspect anything with your family or your children, please come forward,” Sheriff Hogrefe said. “Contact us, let's not let it stop here if there are other victims out there.”

A child abuse pediatrician gave tips on what parents should look for. Dr. Leslie Strickler says the most important things to do are to listen and watch for changes in behavior.

“The most important information we have is the words that our children share with us, the things they say to us,” Strickler said.

“Most perpetrators of child sexual abuse are someone a child knows trusts and loves,” she said. “So we cannot ever assume that we think highly of someone, for instance, that they could not have done something to a child. We have to believe kids."

Some warning signs include seeing someone who:

insists on hugging, touching, kissing, tickling, wrestling with or holding a child even when the child does not want this affection

is overly interested in the sexuality of a particular child or teen

manages to get time alone or insists on uninterrupted time alone with a child

spends most of his/her spare time with children and has little interest in spending time with people his/her own age.

Experts say that answering yes to these behaviors doesn't mean a child is in danger, but it is a sign to ask your own questions and get help.

“Ensure children know that they shouldn't be forced to provide displays of affection if that makes them uncomfortable, that's actually a great prevention tool,” she said. “They should also understand that if something like that has happened to them, someone has touched their body, that's made them scared or uncomfortable that they have someone they can tell - a trusted grown up, [followed by reporting that to law enforcement].”

The experts say it’s also important to teach your children the difference between keeping a good secret and a bad secret.

