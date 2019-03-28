Recognizing the warning signs of domestic violence | KOB 4
Recognizing the warning signs of domestic violence

Megan Abundis
March 28, 2019 10:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The family of the victim of a deadly hit-and-run had seen the signs of domestic violence.

Police say that 41-year-old Rosie Bowers was run over near the intersection of Indian School and Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning. A memorial was set up and the words "now may you be at peace" are left behind. 

Witnesses say Joseph Zamora pushed Bowers out of his pickup truck, ran over her, and took off. Police have confirmed that the two had an on-and-off relationship. 

Zamora had told police he thought he'd just driver over Bower's backpack, not her.

Officers at the scene had found Bower's calendar book, and written inside it said: "no more Joseph he is no good for you Rosie stay away from him."

Pam Wiseman with the New Mexico Coalition Against Domestic Violence says that's a sign.

"She knew and victims of domestic violence knew and they always do," she said. "She knew he wasn't good for her."

The first thing that Bower's daughter told police was that "Joseph killed her."

Domestic violence advocates say a woman will often try and leave the relationship a dozen times before it actually happens. As family members, there are ways to help.

"Believe her, do everything you can to give her a safe place to be," Wiseman said.

Zamora is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. He has a criminal record including prison time for a meth charge, a charge for towing a stolen vehicle, driving without a valid license and threatening his brother-in-law with a pipe. 

"When an abuser commits an act of violence and gets away with it, it's worse than if he had never been caught to begin with," Wiseman said. "We could do a lot more in the state to stop domestic violence sooner and we need a court system and criminal justice system that is highly responsive."

The District Attorney's office says one of the most common problems with domestic violence cases is that victims refuse to come forward. In order for anything to change in those cases, the District Attorney's office needs victim cooperation and police need victims to report domestic violence.

Credits

Megan Abundis


Updated: March 28, 2019 10:09 PM
Created: March 28, 2019 09:25 PM

