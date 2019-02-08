Record-breaking day for dryness creates static electricity

Feel dry out there #NM ? It should, because we have a record dry atmosphere overhead! The 12Z KABQ upper air sounding showed a precipitable water (PWAT) of 0.05", which is 0.02" below the previous daily record minimum. #nmwx pic.twitter.com/jJTQQJI0Wy — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) February 8, 2019

The tweet goes on to explain that the readings from Friday's balloon launch show almost no moisture out there.

Static electricity is formed much better when the humidity is very low. The drier it is, the easier it is to create static.

However, it's avoidable! Avoid wearing shoes with rubber soles and wool socks, as they can conduct electricity. Synthetic clothing can also generate static as well, opt for cotton instead.

Consider using a humidifier at home - raising the air humidity to 40 or 50 percent can help reduce static shock.