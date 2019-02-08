Record-breaking day for dryness creates static electricity | KOB 4
Record-breaking day for dryness creates static electricity

Eddie Garcia
February 08, 2019 06:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Every day the National Weather Service sends up balloons with special sensors to record what's going on in the sky above.

Those results let us know details about many layers of the atmosphere like: temperature, wind speed and direction, atmospheric pressure, moisture content and a lot more.

When the Albuquerque NWS office got the results this morning, the story was more about what they didn't find up there.

The tweet goes on to explain that the readings from Friday's balloon launch show almost no moisture out there. 

Static electricity is formed much better when the humidity is very low. The drier it is, the easier it is to create static.

However, it's avoidable! Avoid wearing shoes with rubber soles and wool socks, as they can conduct electricity. Synthetic clothing can also generate static as well, opt for cotton instead. 

Consider using a humidifier at home - raising the air humidity to 40 or 50 percent can help reduce static shock. 

Eddie Garcia


Updated: February 08, 2019 06:20 PM
Created: February 08, 2019 05:40 PM

