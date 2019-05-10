Record number of Native Americans graduating from UNM School of Medicine

According to the 2019 New Mexico report, health rankings by county show those located on tribal lands are among the lowest in the state. Native Americans also have one of the highest rates of premature deaths.

Kee hopes more Natives in medicine will encourage traditional elders to seek western medicine for care as well.

"That's definitely the hope," she said.

The UNM Center for Native American Health said more than 50 Native American students are graduating with a health science degree this year.