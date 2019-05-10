Record number of Native Americans graduating from UNM School of Medicine
Colton Shone
May 10, 2019 06:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The 2019 graduating class at the UNM School of Medicine featured a record-number of Native American students.
Jaron Kee and Joshua Sheak are among five Navajo students who will graduate with the MD.
"I know that there's a long history of mistrust and a long history of problems with accessing care, I'd hope that more representation of Native American and Navajo physicians helps to bridge that gap," said Sheak.
According to the 2019 New Mexico report, health rankings by county show those located on tribal lands are among the lowest in the state. Native Americans also have one of the highest rates of premature deaths.
Kee hopes more Natives in medicine will encourage traditional elders to seek western medicine for care as well.
"That's definitely the hope," she said.
The UNM Center for Native American Health said more than 50 Native American students are graduating with a health science degree this year.
Credits
Updated: May 10, 2019 06:33 PM
Created: May 10, 2019 11:53 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved