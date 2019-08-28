Recovery program takes non-traditional route to treat addiction | KOB 4
Recovery program takes non-traditional route to treat addiction

Megan Abundis
August 28, 2019 10:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Albuquerque Hope Recovery Center is taking a non-traditional route to help New Mexicans get sober by encouraging them to hit the gym.

Johnny Armijo is the director of the Addict2Athlete program through the Hope Recovery Center.

To him, lifting weights carry a different meaning to him than most.

"I think I had my first drink at 11 years old," Armijo said.

Armijo is literally lifting away his old habits.

"It became a daily thing," he said. "It probably got to the point where I was drinking a half-gallon of vodka a day. I ended up getting my third DUI."

Armijo said he tried everything he could to kick his alcohol addiction.

"I've done everything from AA to anger management," he said. "You name it, I've done it and it didn't work for me."

But this program, he said, has kept him nearly three years sober.

The eight-week course consists of two workouts a week followed by a group session right afterward. He said more than 200 people have gone through the program in three years.

"It completely opens the brain," Armijo said. "It lets you feel so many different feelings—it's kind of like you are high."

Armijo realized what was once weighing him down, has led him to lift up so many others.

"Your mind is changing and your body is changing at the same time and once you get that combination it's no holds barred," he said.

The group is hosting a 5K hero walk and run Sept. 7. The money raised will go the Hope Recovery Client Scholarship, job developments, and pathway programs.

For more information on how to sign up for the run, click here.

Megan Abundis


Updated: August 28, 2019 10:25 PM
Created: August 28, 2019 09:51 PM

