Recreational marijuana bill tabled, likely dead this session

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 12, 2020 11:07 PM
Created: February 12, 2020 04:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A bill to legalize recreational marijuana in New Mexico died in committee Wednesday night.
Committee lawmakers announced they would table Senate bill 115. The likelihood of it coming back before the end of the session is low.
Supporters of the bill claimed legalizing, regulating and taxing marijuana for recreational use would create 11,000 jobs and generate $100 million in tax revenue over five years.
However, opponents did not believe the bill did enough to keep marijuana out of the hands of children, or protect against impaired drivers.
