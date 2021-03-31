Recreational marijuana bill passes House, heads to Senate

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 31, 2021 01:55 PM
Created: March 31, 2021 10:42 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The House floor voted 38-32 Wednesday, passing a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in New Mexico.
House Bill 2, the Cannabis Regulation Act, had just passed its final House committee just after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Sponsors of the newest bill said it closely resembles House Bill 12, which made it to the Senate during the 60-day session.
The bill previously passed the House during the regular 60-day legislative session by a vote of 39-31.
HB 2 will now head to the Senate for consideration.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company