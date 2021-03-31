Recreational marijuana bill passes House, heads to Senate | KOB 4

Recreational marijuana bill passes House, heads to Senate

Recreational marijuana bill passes House, heads to Senate

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 31, 2021 01:55 PM
Created: March 31, 2021 10:42 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The House floor voted 38-32 Wednesday, passing a bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in New Mexico.

House Bill 2, the Cannabis Regulation Act, had just passed its final House committee just after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Sponsors of the newest bill said it closely resembles House Bill 12, which made it to the Senate during the 60-day session. 

The bill previously passed the House during the regular 60-day legislative session by a vote of 39-31. 

HB 2 will now head to the Senate for consideration. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

All New Mexicans 16+ will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine April 5
All New Mexicans 16+ will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine April 5
New Mexico lawmakers to hash out regulation details of recreational marijuana
New Mexico lawmakers to hash out regulation details of recreational marijuana
APD: 2 children killed in crash on I-25 at Menaul
APD: 2 children killed in crash on I-25 at Menaul
New Mexico organizers plan for international balloon fiesta
New Mexico organizers plan for international balloon fiesta
Virus variant identified in Britain found on Navajo Nation
Virus variant identified in Britain found on Navajo Nation