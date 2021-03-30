Recreational marijuana bill passes second committee, heads to House floor | KOB 4

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 31, 2021 08:52 AM
Created: March 30, 2021 09:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A bill that would legalize recreational marijuana in New Mexico passed its second committee during the legislative special session. 

The House Judiciary Committee passed House Bill 2 in a 7-4 vote around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

The House Taxation and Revenue Committee passed HB 2 by an 8-4 vote Tuesday.

Sponsors of the newest bill said it closely resembles House Bill 12, which made it to the Senate during the 60-day session. 

HB 2 now heads to the House floor for a full vote. House lawmakers plan to reconvene at 10 a.m. Wednesday. 


