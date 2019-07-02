Red Door Brewing Co. moves taproom to Central

The location used to be Blackbird Buvette and Zullo's Bistro, and the liquor license came with the lease.

"Albuquerque is a tough place, a ton of breweries, taprooms – being competitive is always tricky," Biggs said.

Red Door thinks they have found the answer.

"Downtown, there is a really vibrant bar scene," he said. "It's just a new thing we are trying out. Being a brewery and a bar at the same time. As far as I know, we are the only ones giving it a whirl."

In just a matter of weeks, people can expect to sip on domestic beer, ciders, macro-produced spirits, local distilleries and Red Door beer of course.

They have a goal to partner with local distilleries to design signature cocktails. There will also be a food truck.