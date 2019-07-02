Red Door Brewing Co. moves taproom to Central | KOB 4
Red Door Brewing Co. moves taproom to Central

Megan Abundis
July 02, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Red Door Brewing Co. is moving their taproom to Central Avenue, and with the new lease comes an added bonus that hasn't been seen yet in New Mexico. 

Red Door Brewing Co. has served beer along 4th and Gold for three years. However, they saw a spot on 509 Central Avenue that popped up with some new opportunities and a full liquor license. 

"A liquor license, a patio, a kitchen, and on Central," said Matt Biggs, Red Door Brewing Co. owner. 

The location used to be Blackbird Buvette and Zullo's Bistro, and the liquor license came with the lease. 

"Albuquerque is a tough place, a ton of breweries, taprooms – being competitive is always tricky," Biggs said. 

Red Door thinks they have found the answer. 

"Downtown, there is a really vibrant bar scene," he said. "It's just a new thing we are trying out. Being a brewery and a bar at the same time. As far as I know, we are the only ones giving it a whirl." 

In just a matter of weeks, people can expect to sip on domestic beer, ciders, macro-produced spirits, local distilleries and Red Door beer of course. 

They have a goal to partner with local distilleries to design signature cocktails. There will also be a food truck. 

July 02, 2019

