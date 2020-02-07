Red-flag gun bill approaches crucial vote in New Mexico

Sierra County Sheriff Glenn Hamilton, a legislative liaison to the New Mexico Sheriffs’ Association, said Friday that the bill as written still “gives the appearance of a gun grab” by authorities and was unlikely to improve public safety.

At least 17 states that have enacted provisions for emergency risk protection orders that allows the temporarily seizure of firearms.

Bill sponsor Sen. Joseph Cervantes overhauled his proposal this week after meeting with law enforcement officials including state police. Those revisions removed a provision that would have allowed family member to directly petition courts for the removal of firearms when a relative appears to pose a threat to themselves or others.

Cervantes, a Las Cruces-based attorney, has invoked the August 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso — highlighting allegations that the shooter, who has been charged with hate crimes, targeted Mexicans. New Mexico has the highest ratio of Latino residents of any state, estimated at well over 40% by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The election of Lujan Grisham in 2018 opened the door to new restrictions on gun possession.

Lawmakers last year expanded background check requirements to cover nearly all private gun sales and enacted a law that prohibits firearms possession for people under permanent protective orders for domestic violence.

A red-flag bill last year won approval the House and stalled in the more politically conservative Senate without a floor vote.