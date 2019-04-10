Weather Service warns of 'critical fire weather' Wednesday
Marian Camacho
April 10, 2019 09:19 AM
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of New Mexico Wednesday.
The temporary warning indicates the potential of a dangerous combination of wind, temperatures, relative humidity, and fuel or drought conditions that could spark fires.
The Weather Service says critical fire conditions are expected in the Middle Rio Grande Valley and eastward.
According to the state's Department of Health, their office in Deming, as well as Deming Public Schools, are closing early due to the high winds.
Dangerous west winds developing today south and east. Strong crosswinds will impact travel on north to south oriented roads including I-25. Critical fire weather Middle Rio Grande Valley eastward. #nmwx pic.twitter.com/10GRfruYPR— NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) April 10, 2019
The NMDOH public health office in Deming is closing at noon, along with Deming Public Schools due to high wind conditions. #NMwx— NM Dept. of Health (@NMDOH) April 10, 2019
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: April 10, 2019 09:19 AM
Created: April 10, 2019 08:16 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved