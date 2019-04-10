Weather Service warns of 'critical fire weather' Wednesday | KOB 4
Weather Service warns of 'critical fire weather' Wednesday

Marian Camacho
April 10, 2019 09:19 AM

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of New Mexico Wednesday.

The temporary warning indicates the potential of a dangerous combination of wind, temperatures, relative humidity, and fuel or drought conditions that could spark fires.

The Weather Service says critical fire conditions are expected in the Middle Rio Grande Valley and eastward.

According to the state's Department of Health, their office in Deming, as well as Deming Public Schools, are closing early due to the high winds.

Marian Camacho


Updated: April 10, 2019 09:19 AM
Created: April 10, 2019 08:16 AM

