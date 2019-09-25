Red River celebrated as ideal wedding destination

Kelly eventually followed her passion and started KWK Events.

"The first year, I had no business whatsoever in the winter because, of course, ski areas don't do weddings in the winter,” she said.

So Kelly decided she had to get creative.

"Well, they're coming here anyway with their families, so look for the elopement packages, look for the personal concierge service,” Kelly said.

Kelly’s hard work started to pay off. After holding close to 50 weddings in 2017, the town of Red River will host more than 500 weddings this year. She said the draw is the unique charm of Red River.

"The benefit here is there's always something to do,” she said. “Everybody has a time during a wedding that they want to be with their own families and they want to celebrate things that they experience."

Those memories can be made on hiking trails along Red River or found at any of the local shops and restaurants along Main Street.

"I'm just a planner. I don't own anything as far as a facility, a venue, a catering company—I don't do flowers. All of those integral pieces of the puzzle had to come from the outside and had to come from local businesses," Kelly said.

One of those local businesses is the Red River Brewing Company.

After a couple of beers, wedding guests can check in at the Double Dog Inn–a space used for both lodging and weddings.

Kelly said her favorite day of the week is Sunday and it’s not because she is a football fan. On that day, she gets to walk around Red River and hand checks to all the local businesses that helped her with the weddings.

"The feeling you get is you’re helping your entire community succeed because you've opened this little business and a little opportunity for them,” she said.

It has become an opportunity for Red River’s economy to reach new heights and an opportunity for couples to breathe mountain air into a lifetime of love.