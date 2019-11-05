Red River residents prepare to harvest U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

Megan Abundis
RED RIVER, N.M.— Residents from Red River, New Mexico are gearing up for the great honor of providing the U.S. Capitol with its Christmas tree.
Editor of the Red River Miner newspaper, Fritz Davis, said he has already had a glimpse at the tree.
“It's a beautiful tree. I've seen it—it's magnificent. The shape is perfect,” Davis said.
The 60 foot Blue Spruce will be harvested from Carson National Forest.
“It's full and it narrows at the top,” he added.
This was not the first time New Mexico has had the honor to provide the Capitol Christmas tree. In 2005, an Engelmann Spruce from Santa Fe National Forest stood on the West Lawn of the Capitol.
Residents said they are proud to see a piece of New Mexico representing the country.
“To see it on TV—I know where that tree came from,” said Stephanie Chavez with the Candy Crate Shop.
“Hopefully that light will symbolize a goodness, a brightness that Christmas represents to the world,” Davis said. “I just like the colored lights. I think they are going to be special.”
The cutting ceremony will take place Wednesday, Nov.6 at 9 a.m.
