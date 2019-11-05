Red River residents prepare to harvest U.S. Capitol Christmas tree | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Red River residents prepare to harvest U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

Megan Abundis
Created: November 05, 2019 10:21 PM

RED RIVER, N.M.— Residents from Red River, New Mexico are gearing up for the great honor of providing the U.S. Capitol with its Christmas tree.

Editor of the Red River Miner newspaper, Fritz Davis, said he has already had a glimpse at the tree.

Advertisement

“It's a beautiful tree. I've seen it—it's magnificent. The shape is perfect,” Davis said.

The 60 foot Blue Spruce will be harvested from Carson National Forest.

“It's full and it narrows at the top,” he added.

This was not the first time New Mexico has had the honor to provide the Capitol Christmas tree. In 2005, an Engelmann Spruce from Santa Fe National Forest stood on the West Lawn of the Capitol.

Residents said they are proud to see a piece of New Mexico representing the country.

“To see it on TV—I know where that tree came from,” said Stephanie Chavez with the Candy Crate Shop.

“Hopefully that light will symbolize a goodness, a brightness that Christmas represents to the world,” Davis said. “I just like the colored lights. I think they are going to be special.”

The cutting ceremony will take place Wednesday, Nov.6 at 9 a.m.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque's 2019 Local Election Results
Albuquerque's 2019 Local Election Results
UNM football player, Nahje Flowers, dies
UNM football player, Nahje Flowers, dies
New Mexico hip-hop artist Wake Self dies after car crash
New Mexico hip-hop artist Wake Self dies after car crash
Judge denies motion to release Francisco Gomez before trial
Judge denies motion to release Francisco Gomez before trial
Business First lists salaries of the state's top paid higher education employees
Business First lists salaries of the state's top paid higher education employees
Advertisement


SWAT team called out to SE Albuquerque
SWAT team called out to SE Albuquerque
Albuquerque's 2019 Local Election Results
Albuquerque's 2019 Local Election Results
Voters approve APS bond worth nearly $300 million
Voters approve APS bond worth nearly $300 million
Albuquerque City Council District 2, District 4 headed for runoff
Albuquerque City Council District 2, District 4 headed for runoff
People brave lines to vote on Election Day
People brave lines to vote on Election Day