Red River residents prepare to harvest U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

“It's full and it narrows at the top,” he added.

This was not the first time New Mexico has had the honor to provide the Capitol Christmas tree. In 2005, an Engelmann Spruce from Santa Fe National Forest stood on the West Lawn of the Capitol.

Residents said they are proud to see a piece of New Mexico representing the country.

“To see it on TV—I know where that tree came from,” said Stephanie Chavez with the Candy Crate Shop.

“Hopefully that light will symbolize a goodness, a brightness that Christmas represents to the world,” Davis said. “I just like the colored lights. I think they are going to be special.”

The cutting ceremony will take place Wednesday, Nov.6 at 9 a.m.