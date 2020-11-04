'Red to Green': Health officials expand COVID-19 testing efforts in southern NM | KOB 4
'Red to Green': Health officials expand COVID-19 testing efforts in southern NM

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 04, 2020 11:16 AM
Created: November 04, 2020 11:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand COVID-19 testing efforts across the southern portion of the state.

State health officials said the goal is to drive down positivity rates — turning “red” counties to “green” and restoring the economy of the region.

“We are working around the clock to expand New Mexico’s testing capacity,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “Testing in New Mexico has been and will always be free. It must be accessible and easy. We’re always working on improving that. And together we will beat back this awful virus.”

The New Mexico Department of Health will open 12 new testing sites across those southern counties.

“More testing does not lead to more cases,” Lt. Gov. Howie Morales said. “More testing helps us identify who is positive and ensure they are informed and are isolated before they spread the virus throughout the community. Testing is an important tool in helping us cut down the spread. I know Southern New Mexico wants to get back to work. Getting tested is an essential step in getting from ‘red’ to ‘green,’ and getting kids safely back in school and more workers safely back to work. The state of New Mexico is grateful to our federal partners for helping to coordinate this important effort in our fight against the virus.”

The following new testing sites will be operational as of Thursday, Nov. 5:

  • Las Cruces: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., New Mexico State University, 1780 University Ave, Lot 100, Las Cruces, NM
  • Clovis: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Clovis Community College Gymnasium, 417 Schepps Blvd, Clovis, NM 
  • Hobbs: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Ralph Tasker Arena, 800 N Jefferson St, Hobbs, NM 88240
  • Carlsbad: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., New Mexico State University – Carlsbad, 1500 University Dr, Carlsbad, NM 
  • Portales: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern NM University Greyhound Stadium, 1500 S Ave K, Portales, NM 
  • Socorro: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., NM Tech, 801 Leroy Pl, Socorro, NM
  • Roswell: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fifth Judicial District Courthouse, 400 N Virginia Ave, Roswell, NM
  • Ruidoso: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fire Station 1, 541 Sudderth Dr., Ruidoso, NM
  • Sunland Park/Santa Teresa: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunland Park Casino, 1200 Futurity Dr, Sunland Park, NM
  • Hatch: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Hatch Community Center, 837 NM-187, Hatch, NM 
  • Deming: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Valley Learning Center, 2300 E Pine St, Deming, NM 88030
  • Alamogordo: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Alamogordo Civic Center, 800 E 1st St, Alamogordo, NM

Residents must pre-register for a test here.


