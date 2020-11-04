'Red to Green': Health officials expand COVID-19 testing efforts in southern NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand COVID-19 testing efforts across the southern portion of the state.



State health officials said the goal is to drive down positivity rates — turning “red” counties to “green” and restoring the economy of the region.

“We are working around the clock to expand New Mexico’s testing capacity,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “Testing in New Mexico has been and will always be free. It must be accessible and easy. We’re always working on improving that. And together we will beat back this awful virus.”