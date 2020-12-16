Red to Green Reopening Plan: Which counties are making progress and which aren't?

As for the rest of the state, 25 of 33 counties saw an improved average daily per capita case count. Cibola, Harding, and Taos Counties made the greatest improvements. Counties that saw an increase in their daily case rates include Colfax, De Baca, Guadalupe, Los Alamos, Mora, San Miguel, San Juan and Union.

The counties that are closest to moving into the yellow tier are Los Alamos, Taos, San Miguel and Grant. Grant County has the lowest test positivity rate in the state at 5.6 percent.

The state’s largest counties are still seeing double-digit positivity rates. Bernalillo County is at 14.3 percent, Doña Ana is at 12. 9 percent, Santa Fe is at 10 percent, and Sandoval is at 12.2 percent.

The state said the county with the most work to do is De Baca County, which has a 30 percent test positivity rate.