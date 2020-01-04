Redevelopment of historic Route 66 motor lodge almost done

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A nearly three-year effort to redevelop another old motel along historic Route 66 is almost complete.
The De Anza Motor Lodge’s iconic sign will once again shine after a lighting ceremony on Sunday. The property had fallen into disrepair before being purchased and rebuilt as an upscale apartment complex and corporate stay location.
The Albuquerque Journal reports roughly half of the 40 units are occupied, and a three-level entertainment center is expected to open later this month.
The De Anza was built in 1939 by a team that included C.G. Wallace, who traded with Zuni Pueblo and amassed artifacts.
