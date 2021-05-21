Regal Cinemas reopen in New Mexico

"I feel completely safe, completely safe," said Nikki Montano, who showed up to watch a movie Friday.

There was excitement to be at theater Friday night despite some people saying current movie lineup isn't very exciting.

"It's a little waning, but I'm excited for more movies to be released soon," Jennifer Fiordelisi said.

Others disagreed.

"I don't feel that way. I don't know if it's just because I haven't gone to the movies in a long time," Aric Yazzie said.

Regal is not the only company to open their theaters in New Mexico. Century theaters have been open. AMC and Rio Ranchio Premiere 14 are also open.

Flix Brewhouse remains closed.