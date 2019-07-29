Registration opens for city's before and after school programs
Marian Camacho
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Registration is officially open for the City of Albuquerque's before and after school programs.
There is a variety of programs available to kids of all ages but registration will close once the programs are full.
“Making sure kids have opportunities to stay safe and engaged is one of the ways our city government can support families from all walks of life,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “Every year, we’ve expanded these before-school and after-school programs but because they still often reach capacity, we want folks to sign up this week for coming fall.”
