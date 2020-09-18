Relaxed restrictions on camping in state parks offers glimmer of hope for outdoor enthusiasts | KOB 4
Relaxed restrictions on camping in state parks offers glimmer of hope for outdoor enthusiasts

Brittany Costello
Updated: September 18, 2020 06:13 PM
Created: September 18, 2020 04:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Outdoor enthusiasts are feeling more optimistic after the governor recently announced changes to restrictions on camping in state parks.

“Now that camping is open, I definitely hope to see an upswing in all of that kind of gear,” said Ted Casey, manager of Outdoor Regear.

During a Thursday press conference, the governor said New Mexico residents will be allowed to camp at state parks in groups no larger than 10. Reservation must be made online ahead of time.

Casey said he hopes this announcement will bring in more business even though camping season is winding down. Outdoor Regear, a camping consignment shop, closed their doors when much of the state shut down. Last month, they finally reopened.

“When we first opened up it was by appointment, so we asked people to call, make an appointment, schedule a time, so we really tried to control how many people were coming in,” he said.

Casey said business has been increasing every week since they reopened. With the recent changes to the public health order, he said he thinks people will jump at the chance to get outdoors before it gets too cold.  The goal is to get more of their inventory into new homes to hopefully make room for the upcoming ski season.

“The question is will that open up? Will Ski Santa Fe open and I’m hoping that those places open up because those places seem like a much more natural environment to have a mask on your face,” Casey said.


