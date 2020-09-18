Relaxed restrictions on camping in state parks offers glimmer of hope for outdoor enthusiasts

“When we first opened up it was by appointment, so we asked people to call, make an appointment, schedule a time, so we really tried to control how many people were coming in,” he said.

Casey said business has been increasing every week since they reopened. With the recent changes to the public health order, he said he thinks people will jump at the chance to get outdoors before it gets too cold. The goal is to get more of their inventory into new homes to hopefully make room for the upcoming ski season.

“The question is will that open up? Will Ski Santa Fe open and I’m hoping that those places open up because those places seem like a much more natural environment to have a mask on your face,” Casey said.