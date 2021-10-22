Remembering Halyna Hutchins: Wife, mother and cinematographer

Hutchins had a loving family, a thriving career – and an even brighter future. Hillin said she had just talked to her the day before she was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of "Rust" filming in Santa Fe.

"We were supposed to celebrate when she was coming back, like, oh! When you come back on Nov. 2, yeah, we're going to go out and celebrate your house and everything new, life. It's just crazy," Hillin said.

Hillin shared that Hutchins was an amazing mother, and she will be praying for her family.