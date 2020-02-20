Remodel costs of Bernalillo County's new headquarters balloons to $54 million

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The remodeling cost of the Alvarado Square building, at Silver and 5th Street, are starting to add up.
Bernalillo County purchased the building for less than $3 million dollars. In 2017, the county estimated the cost of construction would be $33 million.
However, a contract was awarded for $49.3 million. After changes and additions, the cost went up to $50.7 million.
KOB 4 learned the cost could go up again— to nearly $54 million.
The Bernalillo County Commission will consider the $3.1 million increase next week.
The county claims all the changes are needed to ensure the new headquarters is high-quality.
