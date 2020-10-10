Remote schooling forces child welfare agencies to adapt

Deputies are finding that during the pandemic the culprits are often not parents, but spotty Wi-Fi or children who lie to get out of doing work. For one mother of three young children, the prudent decision to get them all headphones backfired and resulted in a report of educational neglect by the Children Youth and Families Department that was passed on to the Sheriff’s office.

“The kids would tell her. ’Oh yeah, I’m in PE right now because we were dismissed from class,” said Sgt. Amy Dudewicz of the Safe Child Unit. “She was unaware of the fact that the children were actually at school or doing something different.”

CYFD has also found itself responding to a wave of less severe reports requiring a light-touch. When one mother couldn’t be at home during school hours, they helped her negotiate a shift swap with a co-worker. When a parent was caught off guard by constant outbursts by a child normally well-behaved in school, they found him free behavioral therapy.

The CYFD has even started calling vulnerable families proactively, folks without recent danger signs but who had problems in the past.

“Reports fell by the wayside a little bit,” during March’s school closures, says CYFD spokesman Charlie Moore-Pabst.

The Sheriff’s Office relies on reports that are individually called into them or CYFD, such as when a teacher hears screaming and then a student disconnects. But child welfare advocates want calls to come from more than just teachers and social workers, especially now when it’s neighbors and family members who have eyes on kids.

“Everyone in New Mexico is a mandatory reporter,” Moore-Pabst says.

School districts in New Mexico have created their own systems of checkups on students when concerns fall short of educational neglect but still require follow-up.

When students don’t log in or regularly fail to do homework, they are referred to a triaging service created this year by the Public Education Department called ENGAGE, in all caps.

Some 12,000 students have been referred to the group of contractors based in New Mexico and Arizona who chase down students so that overworked teachers don’t have to. The $1.6 million contract with the for-profit Graduation Alliance allows for more than twice as many students to be helped.

Like the deputies who are knocking doors in Albuquerque, the ENGAGE contractors first make contact to figure out what’s going on, says PED Deputy Secretary Gwen Perea Warniment.

“They ask questions like, do you have classes where your grade is below a “C” or do you find the courses are difficult? Do you have access to a computer or the internet? Do you know how to contact your teacher and have access to assignments?” she says.

Around half of the follow-ups involve the type of homework checking and goal setting that teachers do in person, Perea Warniment says. Others need one-off tutorials on how to log in to their school platform. Still others slipped through the cracks at their school and didn’t get a computer.

In the past, child welfare agencies were siloed. But the pandemic is forcing closer communication as the work begins to overlap with the common challenges of ruling out neglect and identifying ways to help families.

Later this year, the Public Education Department plans to integrate reporting with CYFD, and another responsible for a large portion of New Mexico’s students, the Indian Affairs Department. The new system will deal with a growing number of “missing” students who are dropped from school rolls after 10 consecutive absences.

“These are the students we’re most concerned about because we don’t have information on their learning or, more importantly, on their well-being during the pandemic,” said PED Sec. Ryan Stewart said. “We’re standing up a new, parallel reporting process now that will collect that data, along with new partnerships with CYFD and IAD to quickly mobilize to support these students.”

