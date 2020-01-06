Renovated De Anza Motor Lodge opens for business after nearly 20 years in the dark

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A landmark Route 66 motel that had fallen into disrepair has been renovated into a new apartment complex.
The iconic De Anza Motor Lodge was built in 1939, but its sign has been dark for nearly 20 years.
“We believe being the doorway to the inside of Nob Hill that's been dark for so long is a tremendous influence on what's going to happen down the street,” said De Anza Property Manager David Peters.
Now De Anza developers say they are ready to relight the neon.
“We're very excited about what's going to come for Nob Hill. Obviously with all of the issues surrounding ART and all of the negativity, this is a positive thing I think,” Peters said.
More than half the rooms are now rented out in the historic complex.
“We like to do developments that can tell a story and there's no better story than the De Anza with its affiliation with Green Book, it's rich history with Zuni Pueblo and it's wayfaring site,” Peters said.
Some of the renovated rooms are sprinkled with a little history including one that has an original chair from the Turquoise Café.
Peters hopes people will stop by to see the revitalized spot.
“The whole area is meant to be a landmark, it's kind of meant to be an Instagram spot, if you will,” he said.
A mural will be designed to go underneath De Anza’s neon sign.
Apartments start at $1000/month.
