Renovations at Sandia Resort & Casino include new sports bar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Sandia Resort & Casino will reopen Friday.
Sandia closed during the height of the pandemic.
While it was closed, Sandia invested in $100 million worth of renovations. The rennovations include upgrades to the game floor and hotel rooms.
A large sports bar was also added on the third floor.
Officials say with while they're excited to have visitors again, they want to take the re-opening in stages.
"We're going to open up slowly, evaluate the market, see how that goes-- and with that, we'll adjust to different venues that'll open, that'll expand," said Pueblo of Sandia Gov. Stuart Paisano.
Sandia will require all guests to wear a mask-- even those fully vaccinated. Smoking will also be prohibited inside the casino and hotel.
The council will be monitoring the COVID outlook in New Mexico ahead of any changes to polices or more reopening announcements.
