Renovations at Sandia Resort & Casino include new sports bar

Officials say with while they're excited to have visitors again, they want to take the re-opening in stages.

"We're going to open up slowly, evaluate the market, see how that goes-- and with that, we'll adjust to different venues that'll open, that'll expand," said Pueblo of Sandia Gov. Stuart Paisano.

Sandia will require all guests to wear a mask-- even those fully vaccinated. Smoking will also be prohibited inside the casino and hotel.

The council will be monitoring the COVID outlook in New Mexico ahead of any changes to polices or more reopening announcements.

